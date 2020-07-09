Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,847 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF makes up about 10.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 91.29% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $127,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 1,666.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AUSF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,074. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

