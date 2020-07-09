Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.57, 6,594 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.