Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,671 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

