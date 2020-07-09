GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.