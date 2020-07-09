Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $4,264,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 63,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

