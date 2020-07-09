HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s (HRGLY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock remained flat at $$39.43 during trading on Thursday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

