Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 7,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,516. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.45). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $137,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 131,800 shares of company stock worth $743,950. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

