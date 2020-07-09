HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,446 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,022,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.5% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,019.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 1,801,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,232. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

