HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,126,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 44,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,583,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,074. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.