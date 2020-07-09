HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

