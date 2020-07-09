HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 14,734,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,887,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

