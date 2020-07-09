HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Nike by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 108,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 2,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NKE stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

