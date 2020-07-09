HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,352.2% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.33. 3,675,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

