HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.