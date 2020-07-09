HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

