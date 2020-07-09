HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,689,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,634,015,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $300.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.13 and a 200 day moving average of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

