HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.77. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. HENKEL AG & CO/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

