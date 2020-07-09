Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. 2,285,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

