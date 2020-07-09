Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 492,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 213,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 13,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,087. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

