Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $4.25

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 504,184 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

