Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

