Imperial Tobacco Group’s (IMBBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Tobacco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 88,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,283. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Imperial Tobacco Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $27.45.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

