INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading 4.6% Higher

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

