Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells 18,600 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $1,045,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 804,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

