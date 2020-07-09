Insider Selling: MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Insider Sells 24,600 Shares of Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 463,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

