Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 2,004,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.