Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF remained flat at $$8.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $506.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

