Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,347,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,287,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.07. 4,771,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,775,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $260.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

