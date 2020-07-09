Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:ISDS) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:ISDS)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

