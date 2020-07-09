Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

