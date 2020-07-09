Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. 206,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

