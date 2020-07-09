Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

LHX stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $161.22. 998,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.