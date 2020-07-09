Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 184,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

