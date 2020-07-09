Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.15. 27,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,875. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

