Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,026,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.37. 73,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

