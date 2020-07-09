Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. 276,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.