Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.06. 52,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

