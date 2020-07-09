Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

