Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 3.3% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Nike by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 108,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NKE traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 269,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,844. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

