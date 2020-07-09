Investors Buy High Volume of Redwood Trust Put Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,332 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average volume of 273 put options.

In related news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 110,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.