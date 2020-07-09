iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. 7,487,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

