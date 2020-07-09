iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 2,281,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.