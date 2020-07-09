iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Trimmed by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,898 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 520,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41.

