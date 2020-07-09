iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,601. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $56.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

