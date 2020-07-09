iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,747,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,328,000 after buying an additional 222,676 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,079,000.

EFA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 14,734,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,907,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

