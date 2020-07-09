iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.22

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.22 and traded as high as $50.22. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

About iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

