iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $315.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

