iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.48. The stock had a trading volume of 471,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

