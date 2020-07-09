IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) to report sales of $857.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.74 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

IT Tech Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 5,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52. IT Tech Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

