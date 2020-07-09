Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $410.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $408.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $393.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $102,551,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $182.12. 6,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

