John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PDT opened at $13.48 on Thursday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

